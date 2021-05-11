Bondita Gets Into Trouble Today’s Written Episode







The recent episode of Barrister Babu will begin where Guruma informs Anirudh that at any cost they will not make him meet Bondita, but he says that no one is here to stop him. Spontaneously she interrupts Anirudh by saying that she has taken a decision and her words are a line of stone that can never be erased. So he has to accept all those decisions which will be taken by her for Bondita without any excise. But he refuses to accept whatever she is saying because that all inappropriate.

Then Anirudh says that whatever she is saying will probably be right from her side, but it’s not necessary that everyone will have to accept her orders. Meanwhile, he mentions that he has brought her here to teach her not to wipe the broom. Extempore she says that there is no need to give them advice regarding Bondita because they know what is right for her or what is wrong. So now it’s better that he leave the place, but Anirudh denies it by saying that he can not leave her alone here.

After that, Anirudh makes them understand to not be in any misunderstanding because he will not let them do anything wrong with Boindita. Meanwhile, Bondita screams and he hears her voice because she keeps on calling his name for help. Then a few people take Bondita away and say that from today she will have to accept all the orders of Guruma. Another side, Sampurna’s mother gets upset because her conspiracy did not work again, and Anirudh saved Bondita.

Then she says that every time Bondita escapes from her clutches, and this time she did the same, but next time whenever she will get a chance to hurt her she will never let her go. She has decided to take revenge on Bondita for sure Because unless they are connected with Bondita Sampurna can not rule in the mansion. Then Anirudh comes back to his house and wonders that why Guruma is coming in his path because he sent her for study but suddenly circumstances got overturned.

Then he says at any cost Bindita have to become a barrister in the future but he is worried about Guruma’s behaviour towards Bondita. Anirudh is getting angry because he wants to do his best for her studies but Guruma and more troubles are coming in his way which is totally inappropriate. On the other hand, Guruma declares to her staff that they should keep their eyes on Anirudh so that he can not meet Bondita. So do not forget to watch it on Colors at 08:30 Pm and for more updates stay connected with us.