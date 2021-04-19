ENTERTAINMENT

Bondita Sharp Questions To Anirudh

Bondita Sharp Questions To Anirudh

The episode begins with Bondita as she asks Manoram that no matter she snatched from her, will she give again to her? She says to her that she simply is aware of the way to take not give. Manorama is about to inform the reality however stops and asks Bondita to present the coat. She says to her that she is going to give her no matter she needs in return. Bondita says to her that she needs to welcome Viceroy together with her. Manorama will get shocked to listen to her.

Manorama denies her to welcome Viceroy. Bondita says both each of them will welcome or certainly one of them. After that, Manorama wonders if Bondita comes together with her then her life can be in peril and she will’t afford this threat. However, Anirudh is feeling like one thing incorrect goes to happen. Manorama requests her to demand one thing else. Bondita says she needs her to depart her husband and go away from their lives. Manorama says to her that she is going to depart them as we speak and by no means be again once more. Manorama says to her she guarantees her that she is going to depart her husband and her home however Bondita didn’t consider her. Manorama asks her to consider her and provides again the coat.

Bondita reminisces about her behaviour prior to now few days and refuses to consider her. Manorama says to her that that is her final days and after that, she couldn’t discover her even then additionally when she needs to satisfy her. She tells her that she married Anirudh for a cause. On the opposite facet, Queen falls the drink on Anirudh’s material. He goes to scrub his garments. Manorama handovers the bangles to her in order that she believes that she is telling the reality and can depart her home ceaselessly. Anirudh overhears the police voice when she got here to scrub his garments. He hears {that a} man revealed to the police that they got here right here to kill the viceroy.

He additionally tells them that they will use a bomb to finish his mission. After so many efforts, Bondita agreed to present her that coat. When the police ask him in regards to the individual who’s going to finish the mission. That man shoots himself saying Vande Matram. Anirudh recollects Manorama’s phrases and learns that she is the one who’s going to execute the plan as she is a suicide bomber. Anirudh runs to that place. Manorama pushes Bondita outdoors and pulls the set off saying Vande Matram and bought a blast. Bondita and Anirudh stand surprised.

