Boney-Anil To Sonam-Janhvi, The Other Kapoors Of Bollywood – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

It is often said that you have to be a Khan or a Kapoor to make it in Bollywood. While Raj Kapoor’s clan is considered the first family of Bollywood, another set of Kapoors that have been ruling Hindi cinema for several decades is that of Surinder Kapoor and his descendants. Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor’s father was brought into the industry by his distant cousin Prithviraj Kapoor, and went on to become a successful producer. His eldest son Boney Kapoor followed in his footsteps, while younger sons Anil and Sanjay became actors.

The family has been part of the industry for three generations, the youngest entrant being Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya. Her cousins Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are already established actors. Here’s a look at the other Kapoor clan of Bollywood.

1st generation:

Surinder Kapoor: He produced Bollywood films and also served as President of the Film & Television Producers Guild of India from 1995 to 2001. He produced films like Hum Paanch, Woh Saat Din, Loafer, Judaai, Sirf Tum, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Pukar and No Entry, casting his sons in them. Eldest son Boney Kapoor is a successful producer, while Anil and Sanjay became actors. Daughter Reena is married to Sandeep Marwah, founder of Marwah Studios in Noida.

2nd generation:

Boney Kapoor: He started his career working under legends like Shakti Samanta. The most famous film produced by him remains the Shekhar Kapur directed sci-fi film Mr India starring his brother Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. He was married to Mona Shourie from 1983 to 1996 and had two children – Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Boney married Sridevi in 1996. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi died in February 2018.

Anil Kapoor: Easily the most famous name from this Kapoor family, Anil Kapoor career has spanned 40 years as an actor, and as a producer since 2005. He has also won numerous awards in his career, including two National Film Awards. Tezaab, Beta, Karma, Meri Jung are some of his most popular films from the ’80s, when Hindi films were high on action and melodrama. His ‘tapori’ style of acting and dialogue delivery has reached iconic status. He has reinvented himself with time, and is still known for his energy and youthful looks. Anil has also starred in international projects like Slumdog Millionaire and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

Anil married Sunita Bhavnani, a costume designer, with whom he has two daughters and a son. Elder daughter Sonam Kapoor is an actress and younger daughter Rhea Kapoor is a film producer and stylist. Son Harshvardhan Kapoor is also an actor. Sunita Bhavnani is related to actor Ranveer Singh.

Sanjay Kapoor: He made his debut in Hindi cinema in 1995 with the movie Prem, opposite newcomer Tabu. His next movie Raja (1995) opposite Madhuri Dixit was a box office success. He went on to star in several films as a lead actor such as Auzaar (1997), Mohabbat (1997) and Sirf Tum (1999). He is the founder and director of Sanjay Kapoor Entertainment Private Limited company with his wife Maheep Sandhu. The debut movie produced by their production house was Tevar. Sanjay has daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan with Maheep.

Reena Kapoor: The sister of Anil, Boney and Sanjay did not step into Bollywood. She is married to film producer, educator and businessman Sandeep Marwah. He is the founder of Noida Film City and also the owner and founder of Marwah Studios. They have two sons – Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah.

3rd generation:

Sonam Kapoor: Anil Kapoor’s daughter started her career with Saawariya in 2007, and has starred in several films including Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Sanju and Veere Di Wedding. Sonam is one of the most popular actresses of today, known for her fashion outlook. She is married to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja.

Rhea Kapoor: She started her career as a film producer with Aisha in 2010. She later produced the 2014 film Khoobsurat. In 2017, she launched the clothing line of Rheson with her sister Sonam Kapoor. She co-produced Veere Di Wedding in 2018.

Harshvardhan Kapoor: He made his acting debut with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s film Mirzya opposite actress Saiyami Kher in 2016. His second film, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and released in 2018.

Arjun Kapoor: Son of film producers Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor, Arjun made his acting debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012. His other films include Aurangzeb (2013), 2 States (2014), Ki & Ka (2016), and Panipat (2019). Arjun has a younger sister, Anshula. He was 11 when his father separated from his mother. He is currently in a relationship with Malaika Arora.

Janhvi Kapoor: Born to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, she made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film Dhadak, which was a commercial success. Janhvi has since starred in the Netflix films Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi. She is one of the busiest new actresses in Bollywood. Her younger sister Khushi is yet to step into filmdom.

Shanaya Kapoor: Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter is the newest entrant in Bollywood. She has signed up with Karan Johar’s talent agency. Her brother Jahaan also has Bollywood dreams.

Mohit Marwah: The elder son of Sandeep Marwah and Reena Marwah debuted in Bollywood with Fugly. In 2017, he starred in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s film Raag Desh. He is married to Antara Motiwala, niece of former actress Tina Ambani.

