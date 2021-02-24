Boney Kapoor wants this Telugu actor for South films

Karthikeya Gummakonda Made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the romantic action film RX 100, starring Ajay Bhupathi. He later starred in Hippy, Guna 369, Gang Leader and 90ML. Currently he is working with Thala Ajith in the upcoming much-awaited action drama Valimai in which he will be seen playing the role of a villain. Now according to the latest update, the famous manufacturer Boney Kapoor Karthikeya is eyeing and wants to cast the actor in his upcoming production venture in the South Indian film industry.

Currently Boney Kapoor is producing Wakeel Saab with Dil Raju, starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The court room drama Vekel Saab is played by Veenu Shriram and is a remake of the National Award winning Hindi film Pink

The film Valimai is one of the most awaited in Kollywood and is starring by H Vinoth. It is being heard that Boney Kapoor is clearly impressed by Karthikeya’s commitment and performance and he wants him for the upcoming South projects.

If this news eventually turns into reality, the RX100 fame will not be looking back for Karthikeya. On the other hand, Boney Kapoor is also working for the remake of the upcoming film Badami Ho.