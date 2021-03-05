Bonnie Bernstein is a sports broadcasting icon, but where is she now?

Bonnie bernstein One of the most accomplished female sportscasters of all time, such as has enjoyed a remarkable professional career on the network ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, And ESPN.

Bernstein has covered a wide range of sports leagues including the NFL, college football, NBA, MLB, college basketball, and more, but has set aside his sideline days to focus on a new career.

So, what is Bonnie Bernstein doing now?

Early Years and Broadcast Career

Bonnie Bernstein was Born in Brooklyn, New York and grew up in Howell, New Jersey. He attended the University of Maryland and graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism.

After college, Bernstein made his career as a sports journalist, A. Start in industry WXJN-FM Lewis, Delaware As Director of News and Sports. She became again Sports anchor on first female workday NBC Affiliate in Reno, Nevada KRNV-TV.

Bernstein joined ESPN in 1995Working in Chicago and dominated the three-peat of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls from 1996–98. In addition to his NBA coverage, he worked in Sunday NFL Countdown and College GameDay.

She joined CBS Sports in 1998. Lead sideline reporter for NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, And was also featured Nfl today.

Additionally, he hosted CBS Sportsdesk, NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships and more Emmy-nominated anthology series NCAA Championship. He then did sideline reporting NFL on CBS, And covered Monday Night Football for Westwood One Radio.

He worked with Phil TMTs and Jim Nantz, and Covered two super bowls, – Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl XXXV. Bernstein returned to ESPN in 2006 as a field reporter Sunday night baseball As well as a college football reporter.

Bernstein was then Diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis The doctors detected blood clots in his lungs. After her diagnosis, she took several weeks off and returned to various studio shows such as ESPN as a studio host NFL Live, Jim Rome Burning, Outside the Lines And Take first. She has since become National spokesperson of the coalition to prevent deep vein thrombosis.

Additionally, Bernstein is the only woman who ever fills as a host Dan patrick show, And has worked for game Center, ESPNW, ESPN Radio as well as track and field and figure skating. He also covered the New York Jets during the NFL Playoffs in 2009–10.

Bonnie Bernstein now

After his broadcasting career, Bonnie Bernstein, now 50, worked Vice President of Content and Brand Development at Campus Insiders.

Today, he is the founder of Walk Swiftly Productions, LLC. He started the company in 2017..

Additionally, Bernstein works on Board of Visitors at Merrill College of Journalism At the University of Maryland, and is the National Ambassador for ING KiDS Rock.