Bonus for retirees and pensioners: to whom it will reach and how much

with an acceleration of inflation In March, the government decided to issue a new bond To consolidate the income of retirees and pensioners with low assets, It will be announced in April, as soon as the details are finalised, and will benefit about 5 million people. According to reports, after evaluating the impact of amounts ranging from 5,000 to 8,000 pesos, the extraordinary payout will be approx. 6 thousand pesos for minimum retirement and it will decrease for slightly higher assetsUp to a certain amount, though official sources refrained from mentioning figures.

rapid rise in pricesSpecifically in food, which according to consulting firm LCG has accumulated a growth of 7.7 percent as of March 23, won…