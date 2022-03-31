Bonus for retirees: what is the amount and when is it charged? , Government defines payment details

Government has confirmed that there will be a Bonus for retirees and pensioners, will pay to compensate for the gap with inflation Registered in the first months of the year. It will be given in the month of April and will be around 8 thousand pesos,



“There’s going to be a bonus for retirees,” announced government spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti, and thus affirmed what was a fact: that the government had added additional funds to reinforce the income of retirees and pensioners with low assets. Payment was ordered. What is happening to increase the prices.

With confirmed payment, it remains to define the amount. It is an issue that is being analyzed by Anses chief Fernanda Ravarta and Economy Minister Martin Guzmán. Although the government does not want to give specific figures at the moment, but…