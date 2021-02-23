“Boogie LeBron is not joining James and Anthony Davis”: The Lakers allegedly did not race Demarcus Cousins ​​after the Houston Rockets released him. sport

The Houston Rockets announced yesterday that they were forgiving DeMarcus’ cousin, but the Lakers are reportedly not interested in him.

DeMarcus Cousins ​​was picked up by Houston to round up his big man. He also signed Christian Woods for a 3-year guarantee.

While Wood had a quick impact on the team on both ends, Cousins ​​has been on and off so far. Boogie had a chance to move into the starting role after Wood was injured, but without much success. The Rockets have ended this failed experiment by forgiving the 30-year-old.

The Houston Rockets are releasing Demarcus Cousins, sources reveal @ TheAthletic @ Stadium. This allows the four-time All-Star to find a team elsewhere and be interested in the open market. – Shams Charania (@shamschrania) 23 February, 2021

Also read: “LeBron James goes against his word and leaves Kyle Kuzma in the fray”

Lakers Demars are out of the Cousins’ race

The Lakers were reportedly looking for a big man who had Quinn Cook. Despite losing the calf injury to Anthony Davis for a month, according to the Lesser Times, Cousins ​​is not in the market for:

Woike and Tern wrote, “Cook has no immediate plans to fill the roster spot, and many with knowledge of the situation said they don’t expect the Lakers to rejoin Houston center DeMarcus Cousins.”

“However, the team will monitor the procurement and trade markets for potential additions on its front.”

Also read: Magic Johnson names three of the biggest disappointments this season according to him: “The Celtics have no size, the Mavericks are defensively bad and the Bucks are slow and immoral”

LeBron James would probably like to add more athletic centers with better defensive skills than a grassroots player like Cousins.