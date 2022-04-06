Booker scores 32, Suns knock Lakers out of playoff race

PHOENIX (AP) — Shots kept falling for Devin Booker, who looked like he was trying to prove a point.

The Phoenix Suns are the best team in the NBA this season and according to the standings, it’s not particularly close.

Booker scored 32 points to take the Suns to their franchise-record 63rd win on Tuesday night, defeating Lakers minus LeBron James 121-110 to knock Los Angeles out of the race for the playoffs.

“Tonight is incredibly special for so many people,” said Suns coach Monty Williams. “Not only the organisation, but the people of the city, who have basically given birth to Surya. Wherever I go, people say that Surya is their child.

“It’s hard to put into words, but we are all very grateful.”

Booker signed his jersey during the postgame…