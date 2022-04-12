Booklet A: How much will increase from 1st May?

Its rate of return may be revised once again on May 1, two months after the first increase in Livrate A’s history. Reason: Inflation accelerated due to war in Ukraine.

As of February 1, 2022, the Livrate A rate was reduced from 0.5% to 1%. But the current context may prompt the Banque de France to raise it again. The latter can peak over 1.25%.

This new boost will indeed be a historic first in the history of Livrate A. Because it is expected that the modification of the placement rate of the Liver A and the Liverette D Development Durable et Solidaire (LDDS) can only happen twice. during the year. That is, 1 February and 1 August.

However, from July 2021 onwards, the governor of the Banque de France has the right to recommend changes to the interest rate on May 1 and November 1 as soon as possible, without waiting …