Boost for first home buyers in this year’s budget

The winners of this year’s federal budget include first home buyers, the government issuing a new regional home guarantee and increasing the number of places available under several existing schemes.

Under the new Regional Home Guarantee Scheme, Australian citizens and permanent residents who have not owned a home for at least five years will be encouraged to either buy a newly constructed property or build their own home in regional areas.

Similar to the existing first home guarantee scheme, eligible buyers using the new scheme will be able to take a home loan with a minimum deposit of 5% without the need for mortgage insurance. Instead, the government will act as the guarantor for the loan.