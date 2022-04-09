Booster Covid Shots For All Adults From Tomorrow; Check Cost, Appointment Details, Eligibility, Other Details

India to offer Covid-19 booster doses available to all adults from Sunday, April 10. “It has been decided that a precautionary dose of the Covid vaccine will be made available to the 18 population at private vaccination centres,” the health ministry said in a statement Friday.
India’s Covid booster shot from April 10; Here’s all you need to know
- All people 18 above are eligible to take the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. According to the ministry, those who had taken their second dose nine months previously would be eligible for the shot.
- The Covid booster dose facility would be available in all private vaccination centres.
- The Serum Institute of India has announced that end-user will have to pay ₹600 for a Covishield booster dose and…
Read Full News