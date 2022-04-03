Bordeaux grind out draw at Lille

THE MATCH

With Jonathan David having only returned from helping Canada qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, Lille’s leading scorer started on the bench, but the hosts still must have thought they would have sufficient firepower to see off a Bordeaux side bottom of the table and winless in 13 league outings away from home.

Lille, by contrast, were unbeaten in six and had won their last five against Bordeaux, so Jocelyn Gourvennec’s men were odds-on to give their ambitions — and goal difference — a serious shot in the arm.

Those pre-match predictions looked confirmed when Jonathan Bamba tested Gaëtan Poussin after just three minutes with Amadou Onana sending the follow-up wide (3′). Lille failed to build on that momentum, but were given a boost when Enock…