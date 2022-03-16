Borderlands 3: great news on PS5 and PS4 while waiting for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is neither more nor less than the next opus in the Borderlands saga and yet, it is indeed the third main component in question today: can you imagine that the FPS will finally welcome a feature? much in demand.

Cross-play finally for PlayStation players

We know: Sony and cross-play (which allows you to play online with players from competing consoles), it was two for a long time. Nevertheless, the Japanese manufacturer has opened up considerably lately, paving the way for exciting possibilities for all communities: alas, Borderlands 3 had not been able to benefit from this chance when it was released in 2019. Even last year, crossplay was blocked by Sony, again, for obscure stories of certification.

But this time, it’s the right one: 2K Games has officially confirmed that this highly anticipated feature is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for Borderlands 3. When, we don’t really know but it will be done “in the future”, without further details. PS5/PS4 players will finally be able to team up with Xbox Series, Xbox One or PC players and share their experience, and that’s really good news.

For Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, cross-play as soon as it is released

Necessarily, impossible not to draw a parallel with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlandsofficial spin-off of the Borderlands franchise and which will land at the end of the month on all current platforms, except the Nintendo Switch. 2K Games has obviously taken the lead since we have just learned that the FPS will be cross-play as soon as it is releasedthus filling the gap felt during the publication of Borderlands 3.

If you are interested, know that the game will land on March 25th: we just had to see the game in detail and we reveal everything to you at this address, right there. As for its predecessor, it came out a few months ago on PS5 and Xbox Series in a final versionwith a free upgrade for anyone who already owns the app on PS4 and Xbox One.

