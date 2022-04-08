Boris Becker convicted in bankruptcy case

After a trial at Southwark Crown Court, Boris Franz Becker was convicted on four counts against the Insolvency Act 1986. He will appear for sentencing on April 29, 2022.

During the proceedings, the court heard that Boris Becker was made insolvent following a petition by a private bank, Arbuthnot Latham & Company, in the High Court on 21 June 2017.

Boris Becker was legally obliged to disclose all of his assets so that his trustees could distribute the available funds to their creditors.

However, the former tennis player failed to disclose, conceal and extract significant assets from the official receiver and his trustee in bankruptcy.

Concealed assets include €426,930.90, which was transferred to several third parties, an asset in Lehmann, Germany, and 75,000 shares in breaking data…