Boris Becker could be jailed for transferring money after bankruptcy

Tennis star Boris Becker could be jailed for transferring hundreds of thousands of pounds from his business account after going bankrupt.

The three-time Wimbledon champion, 54, told a jury that his US$50 million (about €46 million) career earnings was an expensive divorce from his first wife Barbara Baker, child maintenance payments and “expensive lifestyle commitments”. was swallowed by

The former world number one baker said he was “shocked” and “embarrassed” when he was declared bankrupt on 21 June 2017 over an unpaid loan of over £3 million at his property in Mallorca.