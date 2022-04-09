Boris Becker found guilty and could face a prison sentence

LONDON: Former tennis star Boris Becker could face a prison sentence after being found guilty on Friday of illegally transferring thousands of dollars from a bank account after being declared bankrupt.

A jury in a London court convicted Baker on four counts of bankruptcy law, including removal of assets, concealment of debt and two counts of non-disclosure of assets.

The German star was known to have transferred hundreds of thousands of pounds from his business account to accounts including those of his ex-wife Barbara and ex-wife Shirley ‘Lily’ after going bankrupt in June 2017. ,