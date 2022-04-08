Boris Becker found guilty in bankruptcy case, may be jailed

LONDON: Tennis great Boris Becker could face a prison sentence after being found guilty on Friday of illegally moving thousands of dollars out of a bank account after being declared bankrupt.

A jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court convicted Baker on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including two counts of removal of property, concealment of debt and failure to disclose assets.

The German star moved hundreds of thousands of pounds from his business account to other accounts after his June 2017 bankruptcy, including those of his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Shirley “Lily” Baker.

He was also convicted of failing to declare an asset in Germany and concealing an 825,000 euro ($1.13 million Canadian) bank loan and shares in a tech firm.

He was…