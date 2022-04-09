Boris Becker found guilty of fraud: From ‘Boom Boom’ Baker to ‘Bankrupt’ Baker to ‘Bajes’ Baker?

Boris Becker (54) was found guilty of ‘bankruptcy fraud’ in London on Friday: The former German tennis champion knowingly withheld his home, bank accounts and Grand Slam trophies from his trustees. Baker now faces a seven-year prison sentence. How did it come to this? The story of a super-talented tennis player who first lived up to his nickname ‘Boom Boom’ Baker on the tennis court, but later grew twice as tall as the field.