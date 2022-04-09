Boris Becker found guilty on four counts

Former German tennis player Boris Becker was found guilty of four of the 24 charges leveled against him in London on Friday in connection with his bankruptcy.

The six-time Grand Slam winner is the subject of legal proceedings related to his personal bankruptcy over a 3.5 million euro loan from a private bank, Arbuthnot Latham. A hearing on his sentencing has been set for April 29.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court in London found him guilty of confiscation, non-disclosure of assets and concealment of debt.

Declared personal bankruptcy in June 2017 in London, 54-year-old “Boom Boom” Baker is accused of not honoring his obligations to disclose information, particularly in banking, which he disputes.