Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak apologize over No. 10 partygate fine

The prime minister said he offered his “full apology” and paid a certain penalty notice relating to a gathering in the cabinet room on his birthday on 19 June 2020.

He said that “the public has a right to expect better”.

“Let me immediately state that I have paid the fine and I once again offer a full apology. With a sense of openness and humility, I want to explain what happened on that date.

“My day started soon after 7 am and I presided over eight meetings in number 10 in which the cabinet committee decided the COVID strategy.

“I visited a school in Hemel Hempstead, which took me out of Downing Street for more than four hours and, in the midst of all these engagements, one day which was my birthday, a brief gathering in the Cabinet Room after 2 p.m. It happened, which lasted for the shortest time.


