Boris Johnson faces fresh calls to get out of Partygate fines before PMQs

Boris Johnson faces fresh demands for his resignation before questions from the prime minister today after the Met Police confirmed plans to pay 20 fines for partygate.

The pressure on the Tory leader has eased in recent weeks as the country’s attention turns to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Scottish Conservative chief Douglas Ross backed Mr Johnson’s call to pull out of the scandal while the crisis in Eastern Europe was raging.

Even Labor’s Keir Starmer and the SNP’s Ian Blackford acknowledged that it may be best for the prime minister to remain in his post during the conflict to avoid instability.

But the first wave of penalty notices for Westminster lockdown violations has brought the scandal back into the public eye.

Can expect PM to ask questions…