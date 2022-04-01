Boris Johnson furious over plans to ban conversion therapy

FRegular observers of Boris Johnson’s government will, perhaps, become accustomed to the occasional U-turn: free school meals, Covid passports, exam algorithms, mandatory jabs – to name a handful.

But despite current standards, the prime minister’s swift backlash last night on plans to drop legislation to ban the infamous practice of “conversion therapy” was noteworthy.

Since entering No. 10, Mr Johnson has repeatedly vowed to bring in legislation to end the “hateful” practice that seeks to suppress or alter a person’s sexuality or gender identity. “It has no place in civilized society, it has no place in this country,” he declared in 2020, before including the proposed ban in the Queen’s speech the following year.