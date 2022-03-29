Boris Johnson has not been fined in the Westminster Partygate scandal

P His spokesman told reporters that Rhyme Minister Boris Johnson had not been fined for COVID regulation violations at this time, adding that police had recommended issuing an initial 20 fines for gatherings held in Downing Street.

Asked whether Johnson has been fined, or said he would be fined, the spokesman told reporters: “No. We’ve said we’ll update if it happens but our position hasn’t changed.” Is.”

The Metropolitan Police said a batch of 20 fixed penalty notices had been sent to the Criminal Records Office to send them to convicted criminals.

Senior officials also clarified that higher fines could be imposed as there is still a “significant amount” of evidence to be analyzed about potential law-breaking.