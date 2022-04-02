Boris Johnson ‘hosts a Champagne party’ before Brits flout taxes and bills

The night before Britain plunges into a crisis of survival, Boris Johnson hosted a lavish champagne reception with top Tories and wealthy donors

Boris Johnson hosted a lavish champagne reception – the night before Britain’s life plunged into crisis, it is reported.

The event is said to have taken place on Thursday evening at the posh Mayfair Hotel Claridge’s, where wealthy donors worked side by side with ministers over bubbly glasses.

The next morning, energy prices and taxes soared for the millions of Britons who were already struggling to make ends meet.

and according to SunMr Johnson jokes about Partygate – at the same time…