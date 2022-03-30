Boris Johnson jokes about Putin, partygate and trans row at Tory dinner

Boris Johnson mocked Vladimir Putin, the problems of his PartyGate scandal and Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer’s approach to transgender rights, at a dinner for Conservative lawmakers.

Speaking at the Park Plaza Hotel, the prime minister is said to have highlighted the Russian leader’s political position and the parties’ own struggles to stop the Tory insurgency.

Johnson quipped, “One of the reasons Putin has been seduced and isolated is that he has no cabinet of equal strength, no committee of 1922, and no one to write 54 letters to Sir Graham Brady. Is.” politician,

Mr Johnson also mocked Sir Keir’s refusal to answer questions about whether a woman could have a penis. “Good Evening Ladies and Gentlemen – or as Keir Starmer would say, those assigned to …