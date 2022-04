Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called on leaders of Western democracies to “follow the example of the United Kingdom” during Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s impromptu visit to Ukraine.

Zelensky said at a news conference, “We have to pressure in the form of sanctions, and I am grateful to the United Kingdom that continues and intensifies sanctions and also provides vital support to Ukraine by strengthening our defense capabilities.” ” Western countries will impose sanctions on Russian energy sources and supply more weapons to Ukraine.