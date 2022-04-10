Boris Johnson praises the ‘iron people’ of Ukraine’s railways on his train trip to Kiev

But firing and shelling have also been done targeting the trains. Earlier this week an attack on a railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk killed 52 people as they waited for evacuation.

In one of the deadliest attacks on civilians since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the Tochka-U ballistic missile deposited cluster munitions on a crowd before crashing nearby.

“I am deeply sorry for the loss of some of your colleagues and comrades in Kramatorsk,” said Mr. Johnson. “I want to say a big thank you to all the employees of Ukrainian Railways for what you are doing. We in the UK stand in solidarity with you.”

The Prime Minister was in Kyiv on Saturday for talks with Mr Zelensky, during which he promised more military aid to the country, in a visit…