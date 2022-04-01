Boris Johnson ‘withdraws from conversion therapy ban’ after furious backlash

Boris Johnson was forced to back down after an announcement that ministers were abandoning plans to ban so-called conversion therapy, prompting a furious backlash.
A government spokesman had previously confirmed that they were looking at ways to prevent this through existing legislation and “other non-legislative measures”.
This follows a leaked Downing Street briefing paper, seen by ITV News, which said “the prime minister has agreed that we should not proceed with the law” calling for the exercise to be scrapped.
However, within hours of the announcement, a senior government source was quoted as saying the law would be included in the Queen’s speech in May.
It is said that the Prime Minister…
