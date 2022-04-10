Born Indigo, daughter of Ivaluna Montaner and Camilo

The couple confirmed the news on Instagram.

“Indigo was born. God was present in our house every second of birth. She is a happy and curious girl. Ivaluna is the strongest, virtuous and bravest woman who has ever stepped on this planet. All my respect, my My dedication to the service and the queen of this house!” Camillo wrote on his Twitter account.

Excited, the singer added: “Thank you for all your messages, your prayers and the love and light you sent here!! tribe grew (putting down the phone again to take another nap 3)”.

Camilo confirms he was born at home

