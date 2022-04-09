Borussia Dortmund beat Stuttgart 2-0 in Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund beat 2-0 Stuttgart As a visitor, in a match on Day 29 of the Bundesliga. For Borussia Dortmund The goal was scored by Julian Brandt (at 12.71 minutes).

Stuttgart will face Mainz on the next date, while Borussia Dortmund will face Wolfsburg.

In the following graph you can see the team formation, changes, main events of the match and the standings.

Classification for the International Cup

At the end of the season, the top 4 in the standings will qualify for the 2021/2022 Champions League. The fifth will play in the Europa League and the sixth will take part in the Europa Conference League, the keys to the new UEFA competition. last two…