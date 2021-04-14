Boruto Episode 152 Release Date, Recap, Watch Online Stream, Preview And Spoilers – Tech TMT

Boruto Episode 152: Boruto lastly comes head to head together with his destiny when the mark on his palm begins to behave once more. However this time it acquired worse as a result of he was in the course of a battle and even left paralyzed. On this submit, we’re going to discuss Boruto Naruto Subsequent Generations Episode 152 launch date and spoilers. Let me remind you that this submit will include spoilers for upcoming episodes of Boruto Naruto Subsequent Generations. So should you don’t need your anime expertise spoiled, it’s greatest to cease studying at this level.

Boruto Naruto Subsequent Generations Episode 152 might be launched on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 5:30 pm JST. Be aware that the time is in Japanese Normal Time, so you’ll be able to convert it to your native time if you wish to obtain the episode instantly after launch.

Earlier than we are able to look additional into the preview for Boruto Naruto Subsequent Generations Episode 152, let’s do a fast recap of what occurred in Boruto Naruto Subsequent Generations Episode 151 so we are able to perceive how the story goes to unfold.

Boruto Naruto Subsequent Generations Episode 151 Abstract

Boruto had realized that Tentou is in hassle after going to his lodge room, because it even endangered Tentou’s life. So he rushed to rescue Tentou, however was stopped by Shojoji, the chief of the Mujina Gang. He tries to sneak by way of, however Shojoji and his clone Jutsu turned out to be too sturdy. Unusually, the mark on Boruto’s hand begins to reappear, however this time it paralyzed him. In case you’re interested by what Boruto Naruto Subsequent Generations Episode 152 goes to convey us, we’ve the episode preview and you’ll test it out within the video under.

Boruto Naruto Subsequent Generations Episode 152 Preview

For now, that's what the preview for Boruto Naruto Subsequent Generations Episode 152 has revealed. The subsequent episode will air on Sunday, so it received't be lengthy earlier than we see the way it progresses.