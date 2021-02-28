Boruto Episode 189 English Sub Release Date and Time Announced

The latest episode of Boruto definitely increased the hype among fans as we got to see the introduction of Kawaki. Anime! Kara is finally moving forward and we can’t wait to see what will happen next week in the upcoming Boruto Episode 189.

After a raging fight against the AO, Boruto and Team 7 face Koji Kashin who defeated Konohamaru easily.

Fans are still wondering about the masked true identity but Kawaki’s debut has definitely stolen the headlines. He has the same Karma seal as Boro and it is clear that he will play a big role in Kara Arc.

Boruto: Naruto Miracle Generation continues from Naruto Shippudan centered on Naruto’s son. It took a while for Boruto to receive critical acclaim as it deviated from the main plot in the filler episode.

However, the announcement of Kara Chapp and back-to-back stunning fights has made it one of the most popular ongoing anime yet.

As we move forward to the next episode, fans have a lot of questions about what will happen. So without any further delay, let’s discuss all the details and flaws about Boruto App 189.

Boruto Episode 189 Release Date and Time:

Boruto Episode 189 is titled “Resonance” and will officially air in Japan on March 7 at 5:30 pmTh, 2021 on official platforms.

In the United States, Boruto episode 189 will be released on Sunday, March 7Th, 2021 at 12:30 pm PST (USA / Canada). In Europe, it will be available until 9:30 am on March 7Th, 2021.

English subbed episodes of Boruto are available at around 2-3pm after the episode is officially aired in Japan.

This means that Boruto’s Indian viewers can watch the episode around 5pm on Sunday, March 7Th. In Australia, you can watch it on the same date by 10pm ACDT.

Where to watch Boruto: Naruto Miracle Generation Episode 189?

The Boruto EP 189 will be officially available on Crunchyroll, Hulu and Netflix Japan with English subtitles and English dubs on the mentioned release date.

Boruto Episode 189 Spoiler and Preview:

We are eagerly waiting to learn more about Kawaki, who discovers that Kara is trying to capture him. Boruto AP 189 will show us the fight between Kawaki and Garo from Kawa.

We can already see that Garo’s body is loaded with scientific ninja equipment, meaning that the sequel to Boruto will show us how Kara will use them on her side.

Kara members also make an appearance in the finale and are shocked by the presence of the Karma Seal within Boruto. This is probably an ideal situation for him. Will they try to make a move and capture them both in Boruto Episode 189?

Kara’s motives are yet to be revealed and we don’t even know who Koji Kashin is. What are the powers of a karma seal? And if Kawaki is the ship that has been after them, is Boruto ahead of their list?

We will definitely see another great fight and be able to see the powers of this new character! While you wait, here is Boruto Episode 189 preview with English subscription:

Boruto Episode 188 Summary:

Konohagakure Shinobi is shocked to see another boy with the same Karma seal as Boruto. As Boruto feels a sudden ache in his scar, we are transported to Kawaki’s past.

It is likely that Kawaki grew up in childhood under an abusive alcoholic father. He was eventually sold to a man named Jigen. However, the years of mistreatment made him very hostile to any new people he met.

After waking up, he becomes very reluctant to trust anyone that they are chasing Kara. However, this is soon interrupted when Garo makes his entry to capture this mysterious boy. It turns out that the “Vessel” is none other than Kawaki!

