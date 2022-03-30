Boston Bruins Hall Fined $5000 For Glove Punch

It was a controversial Atlantic Division rivalry game between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, and both sides have injuries to it. The Leafs were down four defensemen in a 6–4 win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden when Justin Hole and Ilya Lyubushkin left “for precautionary reasons” due to incidents during the game.

In fact, Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall was hit with some supplementary discipline from the league for an exchange with Lyubushkin. Hall was fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety after being thrown face-first into the side board for “roughing” Lyubushkin on Wednesday morning.