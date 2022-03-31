Boston Bruins lineup ‘changes’ coming after sluggish leaf loss

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were looking to work some new faces into the lineup this week anyway, but Tuesday night’s disappointingly porous defensive effort against the Toronto Maple Leafs might have made it a little too fast.

Conor Clifton was completely spoiled by his first few innings of Tuesday night’s performance with Toronto, and he made some costly mistakes that led to the Boston Bruins losing 6-4 in the back of the net. At one point during the game Matt Grzelczyk was minus -3 and struggled against a fast, efficient Maple Leafs attack to move into the offensive zone.

And Brandon Carlow was badly beaten in the first period by William Nylander at a fast pace that eventually led to a Toronto goal for Leafs defenseman Morgan Reilly. Honestly, Charlie McAvoy…