Boston Celtics co-owner vows to ensure Chelsea remain ‘habit winners’

Boston Celtics basketball team co-owner Stephen Pagliuca has confirmed his interest in buying Chelsea, insisting his acquisition will ensure the club continues to compete for major honours, never again joining the European Super League. Will not try and the bridge will remain in Stamford.

Last month, Pagliuca’s bid for Chelsea was included in a shortlist of possible takeover options for the club by the US bank handling the sale, the Rhine Group, but little has been heard from American, a private investment firm called Bain Capital. is the co-chairman of. firm. He has now decided to make his intentions clear before submitting a formal bid for Chelsea ahead of Thursday’s deadline.