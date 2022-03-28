Boston Celtics’ Robert Williams has torn meniscus; Sources say stay out of center for at least several weeks

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III – an anchor of the league’s best defense – suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, the team announced Monday.

Sources told ESPN that he will miss at least several weeks.

An MRI on Monday revealed the tear, and further evaluation during the day will help provide a timetable on a possible return. The Celtics said an update would be provided later in the week.

“There are some (operations) that put you out longer than others,” coach Ime Udoka said on Monday. “We’re hoping for the best.”

Boston dropped to first place in the Eastern Conference on Sunday, and Williams, 24, has been a big part of a major league-best defense. He was injured in Sunday’s 134-112 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves – the Celtics’ 24th win in 28 games.