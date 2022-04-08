Bottom six minutes 71: Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are magical

Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils Two teams occupy the basements of their respective divisions. Despite this, it seems that every time they meet, some quality hockey is played for the presence of the fans. The Hubs had a massive advantage on Thursday night’s goal, but a total of 11 goals brought plenty of joy to those in the building.

Now, in my humble opinion, the best of those goals were provided by Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.

It all started with Caufield receiving the field and feeding Rem Pitlik, who sent it to Suzuki for the opening goal of the night.

Pitlik has been an interesting partner for the dynamic duo, and he showed on this play that he could absolutely hang out with them. His speed and tenacity make him a solid traveler for that line, and…