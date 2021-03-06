Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Episode 9: Everything You Need to Know – Finance Rewind

Loading...

Loading...

Bottom tier (Jaku-char tomozaki-kun) Is a Japanese light novel series written by Yuki yaku And illustrated by Fly. Shogakukan has published 11 volumes + short story volumes / drama CDs under his Gaga Bonko imprint since May 2014.

Loading...

Loading...

“Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki” Episode 9has titled “When You Return to First Town with All Your Friends, New Events,” is all set to release on 5 March, 2021. It is based on a Japanese light novel, written by Yuki Yaku and illustrated by Fly, the 12-episode first season of the anime aired on January 8, 2021.

Loading...

Shinsuke Yanagi directed the series, with Fumhiko Shimo acting as its writer. Project No. 9 Studio produced it. Hiromi Mizutani provided the music. Akane Yano handled the character designs. DIALOGUE + performed both the opening and ending themes for season 1, “Jinsie Easy?” And “Ayufuva Asterisk” respectively.

Loading...

Bottom-tier episode 9 spoiler

In episode 8, Minami continued her training outside of school too, hoping to at least cross AoE on the running track. One scene explains the entire flashback of how the rivalry for Minami began. He and Comey both played basketball for the respective middle school team. During the game between the two teams, the AOI almost single-handedly arranged to score to win in his favor. For Minami, there has been competition between them since that time. But when she loses in the student council election, Meenmi seems to have become even more compelled to defeat the other girls.

Loading...

Due to this situation, Fumia and Hanabi begin to worry about their friends. One evening, the practice is canceled due to heavy rainfall. Both Fumia and Hanabi discuss how to cancel this match is good for Minami as they need a break and time for themselves. However, they soon spot a lone person in a rain jacket when someone was walking around the track. Initially, they think it is Minami and rush to the track before finding out that she is AEI. Meanwhile, Minami, from another part of the school, sees Aoi.

Loading...

Some more spoilers:

Minami later stops attending practice sessions and later also leaves the club. While talking to Fumia and Hanabi, she breaks down completely and starts crying and speaks of how she has begun to hope that Aoi will leave. Minami states that she expelled herself from the club due to her feelings towards Aoi. Fumia and Hanabi console her with sympathy.

Loading...

Also, read Talwar Kala Online: Alisation arrives on Netflix

Loading...

Hanabi tells Minami that she is his hero and is the best. As the episode ends, Fumiya notices that Minami has rejoined the club and that her issue with Ayoni has been resolved due to her influence towards Hanabi. In Episode 9, Fumia and her classmates can go on summer vacation, when the first semester ends.

Loading...

Also, read Hidden Dungeon Only Me TV entry new trailer and official key art can be released