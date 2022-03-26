Firefighters in the air and on the ground were battling the 123-acre wildfire that broke out near the National Center for Atmospheric Research in southwestern Boulder in a windstorm Saturday afternoon, prompting evacuations for parts of the city and Eldorado Springs. orders were given.

Officials said the wildfire, which comes less than three months after the deadly Marshall fire, had burned more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County, destroyed no structures or injured anyone as of noon. Didn’t happen, officials said. Firefighters did not get any control.

Officials said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Boulder police initially said they had ordered the evacuation of about 1,200 homes due to the NCAR fire. By around 5:20 pm, the evacuation zone had covered 19,000 people…