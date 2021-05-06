Boulder SBDC opens applications for tech accelerator – Boulder Daily Camera

LATEST

Boulder SBDC opens applications for tech accelerator

The Boulder Small Business Development Center Colorado Emerging Ventures program has opened applications for its virtual Tech Venture Accelerator Boulder.

Eight spots are available in the cohort for Boulder-based science and technology businesses that have the potential for submitting Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer proposals.

This will be the 10th time that the SBDC has produced the accelerator; 89 technology ventures have completed the program, according to information provided by the SBDC.

Targeted for the accelerator are emerging companies in Colorado’s advanced industries. Unique to this accelerator is the assistance provided through federal and state innovation grants as a source of non-dilutive capital.

Participating companies will be involved in weekly, two-hour virtual sessions that will be held on Tuesday mornings from June 15 through Aug. 24. Founders, C-level executives and subject-matter experts will facilitate discussions. Facilitators will share challenges and successes and help to find constructive solutions.

Outside of the group sessions, each participating business will receive consulting customized to the specific needs and stage of its venture. Topics include market research/customer discovery, federal research and development tax credits, SBIR and Advanced Industries grants, marketing and business model strategies, protecting and marking IP, legal matters and non-dilutive sources of funding.

“In the changing landscape that COVID-19 has created, we have adapted our programming to match safety guidelines. This will be the third cohort that we have held virtually, and we have been able to successfully simulate the in-person feeling of the past cohorts,” Sharon King, executive director of the Boulder SBDC, said in a written statement.

The SBDC will hold a virtual question and answer session Friday at 10 a.m. for those who want to explore the program. The accelerator’s website is bouldersbdc.com/tvx.

