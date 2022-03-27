Boulder scaled back as NCAR fire evacuation hazard eases

Firefighters in the air and on the ground battled a 122-acre wildfire Saturday near the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder that threatened neighborhoods on the city’s southwest edge and forced thousands out. was forced to leave.

Officials said the wind-driven wildfire, which came less than three months after the deadly Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County, had not burned down any structures as of Saturday night or No one was injured.

Firefighters had not achieved any control over the name of the NCAR fire, but by nightfall expressed optimism that a change in weather would bring favorable conditions.

Authorities withdrew the evacuation after 11 p.m., allowing residents in parts of South Boulder and unincorporated…