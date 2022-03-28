Boulevard of Death: Tarantino explains why the film crashed – Actus Cine

Airing on Boulevard de la Mort this evening on Arte, find out why this ambitious project from Quentin Tarantino didn’t quite find its audience when it was released in 2007.

Again with Death Boulevard, Planet Terror, Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez plan a surprising concept for audiences while reviving a lost cinematographic tradition. Unfortunately for him the audience did not find themselves there. but why ?

Remember that initially, the project was conceived as a cinema session. Rodriguez and Tarantino are each scheduled to shoot a 60-minute film with fake trailers in between. The idea of ​​offering two filmmakers a “grindhouse” session, reproducing double schedules of beloved exploitation films.

The first is Death Proof (Death Boulevard) by Tarantino, and the second is Planet Terror, signed by Rodriguez. Fake trailers are…