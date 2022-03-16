ENTERTAINMENT

Box Office Collection: Radhe Shyam’ clears ahead of ‘The Kashmir Files’, a sharp drop in box office Collection | Hindi News, बॉलीवुड

Posted on

new Delhi: There was a lot of buzz before the release of ‘Bahubali’ star Prabhas’s film ‘Radhe Shyam’. The film also achieved a grand opening of 79 crores in the whole country. But the recent 5 days of this film has become very bad at the box office. The Hindi version of the film has flopped. At the same time, there is a sharp decline in the film’s earnings in Andhra Pradesh too. The main reason for the decline in the earnings of this film is that the pace of earning of ‘The Kashmir Files’ has become very smoky in the whole country.

Graph of Prabhas’s film dropped down

These days a lot of different changes are being seen in the box office. Because the earnings of the small opening film ‘The Kashmir Files’ are increasing every day. At the same time, ‘Radhe Shyam’, which is considered to be a big film, has been rejected by people even after going to the 100 crore club on the second day. The Hindi version has recorded a decline of 20 percent in the film’s earnings on Tuesday as compared to Monday. On Monday, the film did a business of 1.50 crores, while on Tuesday only 1.15 crores business could be done. Surprisingly, there has been a sharp decline in the film’s earnings even in the home state of Andhra Pradesh.

Earnings of The Kashmir Files going up every day

The Kashmir Files, made on the pain of Kashmiri Pandits, has achieved a big jump in its earnings every day. The film was released on Friday on just 700 screens. But seeing the crowd of the audience, it is now being shown on more than 2000 screens across the country. The film has done a business of Rs 18 crore on Tuesday, the 5th day. Whereas on Monday it earned Rs 15 crore. The film did a business of 59.5 crores in five days. This is the first time in the Indian box office that the film’s earnings have increased instead of decreasing even in the working days.

The pain of Kashmiri Pandits was expressed

Let us tell you that this film is based on the massacre of Pandits in Kashmir 32 years ago. According to the makers, he has made this film on the basis of people’s experience and reports of that era. The film is released in theaters on 11 March.

Zee News

