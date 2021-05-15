Box Office Collection: Salman Khan’s film Radhey’s Dhoom, First Day in Dubai

Theaters in India are currently closed due to the Corona virus, so the release of many big projects was stuck in the middle, but Salman Khan released his film Radhey: Your Mostwanted Bhai on theater and OTT. Salman had committed to the fans that his film would be released in theaters, but it could not happen in India, the film is in theaters abroad.

People are watching the film on the OTT platform in India, as well as the film is getting full love abroad as well, in terms of Radhe, the film has earned the highest in Dubai and Australia.

Radhe has earned 2.94 crores so far in the international market in the Corona crisis tour, this is a huge amount, it shows that the film is a hit with India abroad as it is only when it is 50% The audience is coming to the theater.



However, the film is expected to earn more by the end of the week. On the opening weekend, it is expected to earn more from the film, Salman Khan’s acting audience is also very much liked. Salman Khan’s acting in most of the film is on the audience’s tongue. The film is directed by Prabhudheva and stars Disha Patni, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.