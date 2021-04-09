LATEST

Boxing legend Mike Tyson returns to pro-wrestling with AEW against NXT TakeOver

Tyson has previous with Jericho, going back to their WWE days

Mike Tyson is dipping his toe into professional wrestling once again as he makes his return to AEW.

Last time we saw Iron Mike in AEW was last summer when he and an entourage including former double UFC champion Henry Cejudo confronted The Inner Circle.

AEW

Tyson renewed hostilities with old foe Chris Jericho, but a lot has changed since they clashed.

It now seems that the Inner Circle are babyfaces after having MJF and his new group The Pinnacle tear them down. With a war commencing, it’s interesting to see what role Iron Mike will play in all of this.

This will be Tyson’s first outing in front of a live AEW audience and owner Tony Khan is excited at the prospect.

“There’s nothing better than an impassioned, live wrestling crowd. Since August 2020, we’ve provided safe, outdoor shows at Daily’s Place, with zero reported transmissions amongst our fans, and we’re so appreciative of the amazing fans who have been joining us week after week,” said Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW.

“It’s been incredible for our wrestlers, and for those watching at home, to hear the live reactions.

“This includes historic events like Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Title, Sting’s surprise arrival, Shaq teaming with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, The Young Bucks and Darby Allin’s respective championship wins at FULL GEAR, and so many other magic moments.

“Likewise, Mike Tyson always commands a massive ovation and the attention of fans worldwide. I’m excited for everyone here in Jacksonville, and for those watching on TNT and around the world, to see what Mike Tyson has in store for AEW.”

In November, Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout that ended in a draw, but the former undisputed heavyweight champion has suggested he will continue to fight legends.

Tyson has a solid history in professional wrestling after making a tangible impact for WWE at WrestleMania 14 in 1998.

Mike Tyson making his WWE debut was a huge boost to the company

Many credit Tyson’s role as the special guest referee between Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin as the turning point in the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW and helped WWE go on to become the goliath it is today.

Prior to his arrival in WWE, WCW was defeating WWE on a weekly basis. This week, the WWE Hall of Famer helps AEW go against NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver.

It’s WrestleMania week, so join the talkWRESTLING team for a huge Mania preview show! Hear Miracle’s exclusive interviews with 5x WWE Champion Daniel Bryan & the first-ever British WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, plus “The Game” Triple H on why he doesn’t have a match this year, and WhatCulture’s Simon Miller joins us to break down the card. Enjoy!

