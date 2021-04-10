Boxing!! Smith vs. Vlasov Live Stream Free Fight Online, Undercard – Film Daily

Smith Jr is set to square off against Maksim Vlasov on Saturday 10th April 2021 at Osage Casino in Oklahoma. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds in the Light Heavyweight division, which means the weight limit will be 175 pounds (12.5 stone or 79.4 KG).This contest is for the vacant WBO light heavyweight championship of the world. The undercard is set to feature the clash of Ajagba vs Howard.

Event: Boxing

Date: Apr 10 2021 Saturday

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 PM PT.

Arena: Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA.

Live Broadcast: Espn+/FITE/Mi

Joe Smith Jr vs Vlasov Preview

Smith Jr. (26-3, 21 KO) has bounced back well from his defeat against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in March 2019 with back-to-back wins against Jesse Hart and Eleider Alvarez in 2020. ‘The Irish Bomber’ – best known for his victory over Bernard Hopkins in 2016 – now has the opportunity to claim the vacant WBO light heavyweight title with a victory against Maxim Vlasov.

Experienced Russian fighter Maksim Vlasov (45-3, 26 KO) has claimed three wins in a row since he switched from cruiserweight to light heavyweight following his defeat against Krzysztof Głowacki in November 2018. It has been over a year since his last competitive outing though as the most recent of those three victories was in November 2019 against Ghana’s Emmanuel Martey.

Joe Smith Jr vs Vlasov : Tale of the Tape

Joe Smith Jr is a USA professional orthodox Boxer age of 31 nick name The Beast. Voxing Career 11 Years Height 6′ 0″ (183 cm), Division light heavyweight (175 lbs / 79,38 kg). .Record 26 – 3 – 0 (21 KOs)

Maksim Vlasov is a Russian professional orthodox boxer, his age is now 34 . Boxing career 15 Years, height 6′ 3½″ (192 cm) , Division- light heavyweight

(175 lbs / 79,38 kg).Record: 45 – 3 – 0

(26 KOs)

UnderCard

Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBO light heavyweights title

Efe Ajagba vs. Brian Howard, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Jared Anderson vs. Jeremiah Karpency, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Robson Conceicao vs. Jesus Antonio Ahumada, 8 rounds, junior lightweights

Albert Bell vs. Manuel Rey Rojas, 8 rounds, junior lightweights

Sonny Conto vs. Waldo Cortes, 4 rounds, heavyweights

Troy Isley vs. LaQuan Evans, 4 rounds, middleweights

Duke Ragan vs. Arturo de Islas, 6 rounds, featherweights

Trey Lippe Morrison vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Jeremiah Milton vs. Jayvone Dafney, 4 rounds, heavyweights.

What time will Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov start?

All of the excitement comes to a head on Saturday, April 10, when Joe Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov face off in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Coverage of the event begins at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Smith Jr. vs. Vlasov: Who’s the better fighter?

Name Joe Smith Jr. Maxim Vlasov

Boxing Record 26-3-0 (21 KOs) 45-3-0 (26 KOs)

Age 31 34

Category Light Heavyweight Light Heavyweight

Stance Orthodox Orthodox

Reach / 76” 194 cm

Height 183 cm 192 cm

Smith Jr. vs. Vlasov fight odds

-344 Joe Smith Jr.

+250 Maxim Vlasov

