boxing/streams – Paul Vs Askren Live Free Streams On Reddit – Film TMT

We go over methods to watch Saturday’s bout between Jake Paul and Ben Askren on-line by way of stay stream.

Jake Paul is an ideal 2-0 as knowledgeable boxer. However that file was achieved in opposition to a fellow YouTuber in AnEsonGib and a former NBA participant in Nate Robinson.

Can Paul notch a win over a legit fighter, although? The world is about to search out out, as Paul will throw fingers with retired blended martial artist Ben Askren on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and stay on pay-per-view on Saturday night time.

After knocking out Gib and sleeping Robinson, turning the previous three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion into an prompt meme for the ages, the 24-year-old Paul is tremendous assured that he’ll hammer the ultimate nail within the combating profession of the 36-year-old Askren.

“That is boxing versus MMA, and also you’re going to see the distinction,” Paul mentioned throughout the battle press convention final month. “You’re going to see the distinction of a wanna-be fighter, a man who choked within the Olympics, a man who choked within the UFC, and now a man who’s going to choke in opposition to Jake Paul. I’m going to finish this man’s profession.”

Regardless of having emphatically misplaced back-to-back UFC fights — to Jorge Masvidal by flying knee in 5 seconds and being submitted by Demian Maia in 2019 — Askren vows that he gained’t be bullied by the YouTuber, Paul.

Date: Saturday, Apr. 17

Time: 9 p.m. ET/1 a.m. GMT

Essential occasion ring stroll instances rely upon how lengthy the sooner bouts final.

What Stream Is Paul vs. Askren?

U.S.: Triller Combat Membership

UK: FITE TV

Triller will stream the Paul vs. Askren foremost card in america, whereas FITE TV will stream the occasion within the UK.

The place Is The Paul vs. Askren Combat?

The cardboard takes place on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This can mark the third main metropolis that Paul fights in, as he has already checked Miami and Los Angeles off his checklist. Askren has by no means fought in Atlanta.

Purchase Paul vs Askren PPV

Observe: You want to join a FITE account (it’s free) earlier than you buy the PPV, and you may solely join FITE by means of their app in your telephone or different streaming gadget (and never in your laptop)

1) Go right here to purchase the Paul vs Askren PPV

2) Choose “Purchase $49.99”

3) Sign up together with your FITE account credentials

3b) Should you don’t have already got a FITE account, obtain the FITE app in your telephone or streaming gadget and join free

4) Enter your cost info to buy the PPV

5) You may then watch the fights on the FITE web site or FITE app

The place Can You Watch Paul vs Askren?

When you’re signed up for FITE and have ordered the PPV, you may watch Paul vs Askren and all of the fights by way of the FITE app on any of the next gadgets:

Amazon Hearth TV or Hearth Stick

Roku or Roku TV

Apple TV

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Chromecast

Android TV

iPhone or iPad

Android telephone or pill

You too can forged the battle to pick sensible TV’s by means of the app in your telephone, or you may watch in your laptop by way of the Fite web site.

Extra info an all of FITE’s appropriate streaming gadgets will be discovered right here.

Jake Paul File And Bio

Nationality: American

Date of beginning: Jan. 17, 1997

Peak: 6’1″

Attain: 76″

Whole fights: 2

File: 2-0 (2 KOs)

Ben Aakren File And Bio

Nationality: American

Date of beginning: July 18, 1984

Peak: 5’10”

Attain: 72″

Whole fights: 22

File: 19-2-1 no contest (6 KOs, 6 submissions, 7 choices)

Paul vs. Askren UnderCard

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren; Cruiserweights

Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach; Junior Welterweights

Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir; Heavyweights

Joe Fournier vs. Reykon; Gentle Heavyweights

Remaining Phrase about Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

The upcoming Paul vs. Askren card will happen on April 17 from the Mercedes-Benz Enviornment in Atlanta with the cardboard airing stay on pay-per-view by means of in-demand for $49.99 with worldwide gross sales directed by means of FITE TV.