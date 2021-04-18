Boxing Streams Reddit: Watch Paul vs Askren live free FITE TV – Film TMT

Boxing Reddit streams: Previously Reddit has confirmed to be a handy platform to stream Boxing Pay-Per-View occasions reside. However now, with elevated consciousness and stern actions taken towards piracy, does the free streaming platform nonetheless exist?

All you have to know forward of the eagerly-anticipated exhibition bout this weekend. Jake Paul will threat his popularity in an expert boxing bout towards former MMA fighter Ben Askren within the early hours of Sunday morning.

The YouTube star has spent months trash-talking the embellished wrestler, with the pair coming to blows at a fiery press convention forward of the bout on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Paul has fought twice professionally prior to now, debuting with a victory over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib earlier than he knocked out former NBA participant Nate Robinson inside two rounds. “I see myself as an elite fighter proper now,” Paul stated. “A younger prospect with plenty of motivation, plenty of starvation and I feel individuals see me as [an] beginner. There’s form of an enormous distinction and there’s an enormous hole in between the place I’m truly at and what the final viewers will assume, however I’m excited once more to point out my means once more on Saturday, towards Ben who’s a world-class fighter.”

Askren, 37, retired from blended martial arts after he went 1-2 within the UFC, and was famously on the receiving finish of the quickest knockout in UFC historical past when he was defeated by Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239.

Right here’s every little thing you have to know forward of the battle this weekend.

What time is it on?

The Paul vs Askren primary card will get underway at 9pm ET in Atlanta on Saturday 17 April, which is 2am GMT on the morning of Sunday 18 April within the UK. The primary occasion isn’t anticipated to happen till 4am GMT.

How can I watch?

The battle is being proven reside on on-line streaming website FITE TV within the UK. It’s PPV and is out there for £17.

Who’s on the undercard?

Regis Prograis vs Ivan Redkach

Steve Cunningham vs Frank Mir

Joe Fournier vs Reykon

What are the chances?

Jack Paul: 4/7

I’m Askren: 5/4

The Jake Paul vs Ben Askren reside stream is gonna be wild

The Jake Paul vs Ben Askren reside stream would be the speak of each the boxing and YouTube crowds this weekend, and imagine it or not: Paul is predicted to win this factor. That’s not simply because Paul knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson (previous to Tyson vs Jones Jr.), however due to Askren’s final battle.

The Paul vs Askren undercard has a bell time of 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 28.

And because it’s a four-match card, we count on the principle occasion of Jake Paul vs Ben Askren to start out round 11 p.m. ET.

Sure, it nearly looks as if Ben Askren is the proper problem for Paul, as he was KO’d (fairly violently, we must always add) by UFC powerhouse Jorge Masvidal after 5 of their match. However earlier than that, Askren wasn’t only a punchline.

There’s additionally gonna be some enjoyable on the present. Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Diplo, Doja Cat, Main Lazer and Saweetie are all set to carry out. Oh, and we’re getting a deal with: the primary efficiency from hip-hop supergroup Mt. Westmore, which is comprised of Snoop Dogg, Ice Dice, Too $hort, and E-40.

Right here’s every little thing you have to know to get a Jake Paul vs Ben Askren reside stream:

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren reside streams within the US

Don’t get it twisted. Whereas the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren reside stream is a Triller Battle Membership occasion, it’s not being streamed on Triller. As a substitute, it’s on Fite TV, which Triller simply purchased. It prices $50.

Want more Jake Paul? Buy the PPV on Fite and you get the documentary Jake Paul: PRBLM Child for free (until June 30).

Fite TV has Roku, Fireplace TV, iOS, iPadOS, Apple TV and Android apps.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren reside streams within the UK

Once more, of us within the U.Ok. have just one choice for the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren reside stream. It’s unique to Fite TV, the place it prices £17.

Simply get ready to be up all evening. The undercard begins at 9 p.m. ET which interprets to 2 a.m. BST. And meaning the principle occasion will doubtless be at 4 a.m. BST, which is just too late for my blood(sport).

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren reside streams in Canada

Cease me, cease me for those who’ve heard this one earlier than. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren is unique to Fite TV, and so our mates to the north will watch the identical means (and on the identical charge) — however they’ll pay rather less than we’ll: $39.99.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren reside streams in Australia

In Australia, Fite TV is once more the one present on the town for a Jake Paul vs Ben Askren reside stream.

On Kayo, the Tyson vs Jones Jr. card prices $30.99 AUD, and consists of entry to Kayo Sports activities till Dec. 3.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren reside stream battle card, odds

Jake Paul -180 vs. Ben Askren +155 (cruiserweight)

Regis Prograis -4500 vs. Ivan Redkach +1600 (junior welterweight)

Steve Cunningham -1000 vs. Frank Mir +650 (heavyweight)

Joe Fournier vs. Reykon (gentle heavyweight)