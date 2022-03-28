Boxing’s ‘blonde bomber’ gets X-rated warning after title win – Reuters Sports News

Ebony Bridgers hit back at their skeptics after dethroning longtime world champion Maria Cecilia Roman

Australian fight queen Ebony Bridges has let her rivals know she is more than a pretty face after winning her maiden world title in the UK on Saturday night.

Bridges, 35, has been the subject of increasing global attention in the pugilist ranks because of the skimpy bikini she wore when she weighed in – but after bantamweight champion Maria Cecilia Roman was ousted from power in an Eddie Hearn-promoted fight card in Leeds on Saturday . Overnight, “The Blonde Bomber” made it clear she wasn’t just there to make up the numbers.

“Can I fight or not? » Bridges said in an X-rated post-fight speech.

“Fuck you guys who think I can’t fight. I can fight. I can box, I can…